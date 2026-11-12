BJP to hold 2-day State Executive meeting in Haridwar to discuss 2027 poll strategy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: BJP will hold its two-day extended state executive meeting in Haridwar later this month, where the party’s organisational roadmap and strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections are expected to be finalised. The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders, including the state in-charge, co-in-charges, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt.

State media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan shared with the media today that the extended state executive meeting will be held on 21 and 22 November in Haridwar. The first day will begin with a joint meeting of the party’s frontal organisations, during which organisational programmes completed so far and those currently under way will be reviewed. Detailed discussions will also be held on forthcoming organisational initiatives and preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, following which the proposed strategy will be given final shape.

He said a joint state executive meeting of all the BJP frontal organisations will also be held on 21 November. Deliberations will focus on the organisational activities of the various wings of the party as well as their role in the upcoming elections. A meeting of state office-bearers is also scheduled to take place later the same evening.

On 22 November, the party will convene its extended state executive meeting, where the organisational programmes and electoral strategy discussed earlier are expected to receive formal approval. The meeting will be attended by state in-charge Ram Madhav, co-in-charges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, among other senior leaders.

Prior to the Haridwar meeting, the party will also organise an important strategy session in Mussoorie from 15 November under the leadership of Ram Madhav and Mahendra Bhatt. The meeting will also be attended by co-in-charges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma, state general secretaries Kundan Parihar, Tarun Bansal and Deepti Rawat, besides state office-bearers and presidents of various frontal organisations.

Chauhan stated that the Mussoorie meeting will focus on finalising the blueprint for organisational activities and election preparedness programmes planned for December. The deliberations are expected to lay the groundwork for the party’s political and organisational agenda in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.