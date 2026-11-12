CISCE announces ICSE & ISC Year 2027 Examination Timetables

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 10 Nov: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) Year 2027 Examinations. A total of 379,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations, reaffirming the CISCE’s extensive reach and its continued commitment to delivering credible, fair and high-quality school-level assessments.

The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will see 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects / papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the breadth and diversity of academic disciplines offered by CISCE.

The ICSE Year 2027 Examination will commence on Monday, 15 February 2027, and conclude on Wednesday, 31 March 2027. The examination will be conducted across 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

The largest ICSE candidate concentrations are from Uttar Pradesh (51,168), West Bengal (46,521), Karnataka (33,417), Maharashtra (31,035), Punjab (19,308) and Jharkhand (17,201), reflecting the extensive geographical spread of the CISCE’s affiliated school network.

The ISC Year 2027 Examination will begin on Tuesday, 9 February 2027, and conclude on Thursday, 8 April 2027. A total of 110,025 candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear across 1,477 examination centres in India and overseas.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number of ISC candidates (34,702), followed by West Bengal (30,235), Uttarakhand (5,629), Punjab (5,479), Jharkhand (5,356), Maharashtra (4,660), Tamil Nadu (3,572), Kerala (3,491) and Karnataka (3,010).

A significant operational change for the ICSE Year 2027 Examination relates to the examination timings. The reading time will now commence at 10 a.m., followed by the writing time at 10:15 a.m. Earlier, the reading and writing times were 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., respectively. Candidates appearing for the ICSE examination must ensure that they are seated in their respective examination halls or rooms by 9:45 a.m.

CISCE continues to place the highest priority on the credibility, fairness and integrity of its examinations. The examinations will be conducted across 2,835 centres for ICSE and 1,477 centres for ISC across India and overseas.

Speaking of the announcement, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, said, “The credibility of an examination system rests on the fairness of its processes, the integrity of its administration and the confidence it inspires among students, parents and institutions. At CISCE, we remain steadfast in upholding these principles through transparent procedures, robust examination protocols and consistent standards of assessment. Every candidate deserves a fair and equitable opportunity to demonstrate their learning, and safeguarding that trust remains central to our examination system.”

In keeping with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CISCE continues to strengthen its assessment approach to promote conceptual understanding, application of knowledge, critical thinking, problem-solving and other competencies relevant to the changing academic and professional landscape.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel added, “Our emphasis on competency-oriented assessment seeks to encourage students to apply knowledge, think critically, solve problems and respond creatively to real-world situations. This approach is aligned with the vision of NEP 2020 and the evolving expectations of higher education and industry, preparing our learners not merely for examinations, but for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st century.”

The distribution of admission cards for the 2027 examinations will commence in mid-December 2026. The detailed subject-wise examination timetable for ICSE and ISC Year 2027 is available on the official CISCE website: https://cisce.org/.