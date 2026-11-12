Students from 27 countries celebrate Diwali at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Students from 27 countries came together to celebrate Diwali at Graphic Era, lighting lamps and enjoying fireworks to mark the festival of lights.

A grand celebration was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University on the occasion of Diwali. Students from over 27 countries, including India, France, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Myanmar, Nepal, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Tunisia and Liberia, enthusiastically participated in the celebrations.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances by students from different countries. Thang and Saw from Myanmar, Wakhile from Eswatini, Destiny from South Sudan, and Pratistha and Shaurya from India presented colourful performances showcasing the traditions, art and cultural heritage of their respective countries. Their performances offered a glimpse into the rich cultural diversity of different nations.

During the celebrations, everyone came together to light lamps and celebrate Diwali with fireworks. The campus came alive with colourful lights and festive cheer as students from different countries experienced the joy and traditions of the festival together.

The celebration was attended by the University’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Registrar, Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, along with other faculty members, staff and students.