Young minds benefit from industrial visit: Dr S Farooq

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: As part of an educational and industrial exposure programme, a group of 35 students of Class XI from Him Jyoti School, Dehradun, accompanied by their teachers, visited the Himalaya Wellness Company Unit, Dehradun.

Dr. S. Farooq, President, HWC, briefed the students on the efficacy and safety of wellness products. He highlighted the important role of science, technology, research, and innovation in developing trusted healthcare and wellness solutions, enabling students to broaden their understanding beyond the classroom.

Students actively participated in interactive sessions, asked insightful questions, and developed a better understanding of industry practices and professional responsibilities. The students displayed keen interest and enthusiasm throughout the programme and appreciated the opportunity to witness industrial operations.

Dr. S. Farooq appreciated the discipline of the school children.

Head Teacher of the school, Ms Negi, expressed gratitude to Dr. S. Farooq and staff of Himalaya Wellness Company for their warm hospitality and for providing valuable insights into the wellness and healthcare industry.