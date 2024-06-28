Congress expels Chamoli District Panchayat Chairperson Rajni Bhandari

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Rajni Bhandari, wife of BJP candidate from Badrinath, Rajendra Bhandari, has finally been expelled by the Congress party for a period of 6 years. Rajni Bhandari is currently the Chamoli District Panchayat Chairperson.

Such action was expected against Rajni Bhandari ever since the then Congress MLA, Rajendra Bhandari, had quit Congress and joined the BJP. In addition to Rajni Bhandari, the Congress has also expelled 5 other Congress workers for a period of 6 years.

This was disclosed by the party’s chief spokesperson Garima Dausani, today. She said that the party has found out that some Congress leaders are doing anti-party activities in the Badrinath and Manglaur constituencies where the by-polls are being held. Keeping this in mind, the party has taken a tough stand and District Panchayat President Rajni Bhandari from Chamoli has been expelled from the Congress for 6 years with immediate effect. Garima Dasauni stated that this time the party is not in the mood to ignore anti-party activities by the party leaders or workers. She reminded that the then Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari had submitted his resignation from the party, but his wife Rajni Bhandari did not do so. She continued to canvass for her husband Rajendra Bhandari, now contesting the Badrinath assembly seat on the BJP ticket. In view of her involvement in anti-party activities, the Pradesh Congress Committee decided to expel her from the party.

Some Congress leaders from Manglaur assembly constituency were also found to be involved in anti-party activities and have also been expelled from the party, she added.