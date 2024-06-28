Police solve triple murder case in Doon, accused arrested

DGP, IG announce incentives for investigating team

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Jun: Dehradun Police have managed to solve the triple murder case that had been hitting the headlines and creating panic in Doon over the past two days. It may be recalled that three dead bodies were found in the Barowala garbage dump in Patel Nagar Police Station area. SSP Ajai Singh had taken a serious note of the incident and in view of the sensation that had been created as a result of the recovery of three dead bodies, had directed the investigating team to solve the case at the earliest.

This blind murder case has been solved with the arrest of the accused Haseen, son of Naseem, a resident of district Bijnor. For the quick disclosure of the triple murder case, DGP, Uttarakhand, Abhinav Kumar has announced an incentive in form of Commendation Certificate to the investigating team. In addition, the IG, Garhwal, has also announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 to the team as an incentive.

An Illicit relationship has been stated to be the reason behind the triple murder according to the Police. The accused Haseen first strangled his girlfriend, Reshma, to death and then strangled her 15-year-old minor daughter and her 8-month-old girl to death. It is learnt that the murdered woman Reshma was divorced but Haseen was a married man having an affair with Reshma for the past one and half years. Reshma was continuously pressuring Haseen to settle down with her.

Meanwhile, on 23 June, 2024, Reshma reached Dehradun ISBT with her children by bus from Bijnor. From here, Haseen took them on his motorcycle and reached Badowala Timber Lee Furniture Mattress Factory, where Haseen works. Here, he first strangled Reshma to death while she was sleeping in his room at night. After that, he also strangled 15-year-old minor girl Aayat and 8-month-old girl Ayesha to death. After committing the crime, the accused Haseen threw all the three corpses in the garbage ditch near the factory one by one, and also threw the belongings of the deceased in different places nearby.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that Haseen was upset with the expenses of his girlfriend Reshma and the pressure being applied by her on him to settle down with her and had decided to get rid of her. According to the police, the 36-year-old triple murder accused Haseen, son of Naseem, is a native of village Faridpur (Police Station Nahtur) in district Bijnor. A motorcycle, a purple coloured bag, clothes of the deceased, the milk bottle of the 8 month old girl, mobile of deceased Reshma and artificial jewellery along with house keys have been recovered from the site.

According to Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh, keeping in view the seriousness of the whole case, investigation was done for 24 hours continuously. From Dehradun to western Uttar Pradesh, information was sought about the missing persons. Besides this, CCTV cameras were also scanned. During the search operation, a bus ticket from Bijnor to Dehradun was recovered which indicated a Bijnor connection to the case. The ticket belonged to the murdered woman Reshma which she had purchased to reach Dehradun from Bijnor. Based on this clue, investigation made swift progress and finally this blind murder case was worked out in a short time. The accused Haseen is currently in police custody.