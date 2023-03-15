Congress has history of indecent behaviour in the House: Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter
Bhararisain, 14 Mar: BJP has termed the conduct of Congress MLAs during the Gairsain budget session today as extreme indiscipline, undemocratic and indecent.
BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt said that the conduct of Congress MLAs in the House cannot be accepted under any circumstances. He said that the House is convened to discuss public issues, but Congress is going through frustration and disappointment, so it is trying to run away from the role of responsible opposition by creating ruckus. Today, apart from contempt of the House, it has become clear once again that Congress party never respects the constitutional institutions and instead it indulges in vandalism and tearing of files on the side of the Legislative Assembly.