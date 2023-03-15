Dr Shailendra appointed RSS Prant Pracharak in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun , 14 Mar : A major change has been incorporated by the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh ( RSS ) in its Uttarakhand unit . Dr Shailendra has been appointed In charge of the RSS in Uttarakhand and has been assigned the responsibility as the Prant Pracharak in the state. Along with him, Chandra Shekhar has been made the co-incharge of the state affairs in Uttarakhand . His designation will be Sah Prant Pracharak which is the second highest post at the state level in the RSS . Presently Dr Shailendra has been officiating as Prant Pracharak of Jaipur Prant . It may be recalled that in the RSS , Prant or the state does not necessarily mean the administrative division of the state. It may be recalled that Dr Shailendra has also been deputed here in the past as Dehradun Metropolitan in charge with the designation Mahanagar Pracharak .