Dr Shailendra appointed RSS Prant Pracharak in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 14 Mar: A major change has been incorporated by the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) in its Uttarakhand unit. Dr Shailendra has been appointed In charge of the RSS in Uttarakhand and has been assigned the responsibility as the Prant Pracharak in the state. Along with him, Chandra Shekhar has been made the co-incharge of the state affairs in Uttarakhand. His designation will be Sah Prant Pracharak which is the second highest post at the state level in the RSS. Presently Dr Shailendra has been officiating as Prant Pracharak of Jaipur Prant. It may be recalled that in the RSS, Prant or the state does not necessarily mean the administrative division of the state. It may be recalled that Dr Shailendra has also been deputed here in the past as Dehradun Metropolitan in charge with the designation Mahanagar Pracharak.
Dr Shailendra is an Engineer from IIT Roorkee and has also handled the responsibility as Personal Secretary of none other than RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in the past.
Sources claimed that a major change was expected in the Uttarakhand unit of RSS for quite some time now. However, RSS is not known to take decisions in a hurry. The outgoing State In charge of RSS in Uttarakhand , Yuddhveer Singh had been accused by some of installing some of his relatives in jobs in the state assembly secretariat. A list of his alleged relatives who had been allegedly appointed in government jobs in Uttarakhand had also been made viral by some senior Congress leaders including Harish Rawat who later deleted his post in this respect on Facebook and Twitter. Later, this list was found to be fake. However, the RSS had thought it prudent to relieve Yuddhveer of his responsibility.