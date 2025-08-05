Contests heat up in ‘St George’s College Heritage Cup Soccer Tournament’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 4 Jul: St George’s College, Mussoorie, inaugurated the 52nd edition of the St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament on 1 August. The tournament will be held till 14 August. A total of 26 teams, comprising 15 clubs and 11 school teams, are participating in the tournament.

Five matches were played today. In the first match played today, Mussoorie United Football Club defeated Blu Sports Club by 2-0. For Mussoorie United Football Club, the goals were scored by Pratap in the 3rd minute and Ayush in the 5th minute.

In the second match played today, Shiva Sports Club defeated Rauthan Sports Club by 3-0. For Shiva Sports Club, the goals were scored by Naveen in the 8th minute, Shubham in the 18th minute and Suraj in the 49th minute.

In the third match played today, Yuva Sports Club defeated Khetwala Sports Club by 3-2. For Yuva Sports Club, the goals were scored by Abhinav in the 20th minute and Shubham in the 42nd and 55th minutes. For Khetwala Sports Club, both the goals were scored by Aman in the 1st and 29th minutes.

In the fourth match, Woodstock School defeated Hampton Court School by 3-1. For Woodstock School, the goals were scored by Ashrya in the 28th minute, Yuvaan in the 57th minute and Shivam in the 59th minute. For Hampton Court School, the only goal was scored by Gopal in the 26th minute.

In the fifth match, Kyarkulli Sports Club defeated Mussoorie Madrid Club by 3-0. For Kyarkulli Sports Club, the goals were scored by Sahil in the 38th and 43rd minutes and Vikas in the 48th minute.

The referees for today’s matches were Abhi Ruchi Gurung, Pushkar Singh Gusain, Deepak Rawat, Prashant Bisht and Milan Chhetri.