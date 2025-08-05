The Doon School hosts 12th Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: The Doon School proudly hosted the 12th edition of the Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference (YEC) 2025, bringing together over 220 student delegates from 20 premier schools across India. Held at the school’s scenic Chandbagh campus, this annual flagship event continues to offer a vibrant platform for young minds to explore innovation, strategic thinking, and collaborative problem-solving.

With this year’s theme, “Think Big, Go Beyond”, the conference inspired participants to stretch their imagination, embrace risk-taking, and understand the complexities of a dynamic global economy.

The conference was spearheaded by the student-led Secretariat under the mentorship of Samik Das and H Prabhu Raj, who curated six immersive and intellectually demanding committees: The Pandora Cartel, X-Pitch, Marketing Committee, IPL Auction, Mock Stock, and The 12th North Block. These simulations challenged delegates to pitch ventures, navigate economic scenarios, and showcase entrepreneurial acumen.

The Opening Ceremony featured Headmaster Dr Jagpreet Singh, who encouraged students to forge global connections and grow as future leaders. Executive Director Harshil Makin inaugurated the conference, highlighting the values of Collaboration, Composure, and Critical Thinking as essential traits for any entrepreneur.

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony was Prithvi Raj Tejavath, a seasoned entrepreneur and startup mentor associated with Jupiter, Upwardly, Scripbox, and BuynBrag, who delivered an inspiring address on building entrepreneurial grit and starting without waiting for the “perfect” idea.

YEC 2025 concluded with recognition of outstanding contributions:

Best Delegate – Winner : Welham Boys’ School

Welham Boys’ School Best Delegate – Runner-up : Bombay International School

Bombay International School Best Committee:The 12th North Block, led by Krishiv Jaiswal.

Conference President Kanishk Bammi reflected on his journey of leadership and extended gratitude to all participating schools, delegates, and faculty advisors for their wholehearted involvement.