Chief Minister Dhami unveils poster of film “Bolya Kaka”

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the poster of the film Bolya Kaka at the Secretariat today. Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey will be seen in the lead role in the film. The shooting of Bolya Kaka has been carried out in the beautiful and remote villages of the state, including Gwaldam, Tharali, and Talwadi. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the entire film team for the film’s success.

Chief Minister also watched parts of the film and appreciated the acting of veteran actor Hemant Pandey.

Film Bolya Kaka represents culture of Uttarakhand and have focussed on the main issues privailing in the and most importantly the issue of Rohingya’s illegal entry and disturbing the demography of our state. The film has raised many more questions regarding social issues. The issues are focussed by the victims through the protagonist Bolya Kaka played by Hemant Pandey. The film is made in the Garhwali language.

During the interaction between the Chief Minister and the film’s team, discussions were held on the opportunities and prospects of film production in Uttarakhand, the incentives being provided by the state government to filmmakers, and initiatives undertaken in this sector.

Dhami stated that the state government has implemented the “Uttarakhand New Film Policy” with the aim of promoting film production in the state, generating employment opportunities for youth, and giving a new boost to tourism. Under this policy, filmmakers coming to shoot in Uttarakhand are provided with subsidies, tax exemptions, and logistical support. This not only attracts the film industry to the state but also serves as a powerful medium for the state’s economic growth and branding.

The Chief Minister further added that the government is consistently working to encourage film production in Uttarakhand and to promote tourism through film shoots. The effective measures taken by the state government have begun yielding positive results, with the number of films being shot in Uttarakhand increasing every year and setting new records. He emphasized that efforts are underway to establish Uttarakhand as a hub for filmmaking.

In addition, filmmakers are being given an extra 5% incentive subsidy for shooting in lesser-known locations of the state. The government is also providing special subsidies to films that involve local artists, thereby encouraging local talent.

Present on the occasion were CEO of Uttarakhand Film Development Council Banshidhar Tiwari and the producer, director, and cast members of the film Bolya Kaka, along with the entire team.

Media personality and actor Satish Sharma was also present on the occasion as special guest.

Director and actor Shivnarayan Singh Rawat, Producer Prashant Kumar and actors Hemant Pandey, Shivani Kukreti, Ashok Negi, Dinesh Baurai, Suman Gaur, Bipin Semwal, Mohit Ghildiyal, Matbar Singh, Neelam Bisht, Bharat, were present amongst others on the occasion.