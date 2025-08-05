IIT Roorkee to offer Direct Admission to Toppers: Pant

Chaman Lal Autonomous College holds joint convocation with Open Varsity

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 4 Aug: At the convocation ceremony held today at Chaman Lal Autonomous College in Landhaura, Haridwar, Director, IIT Roorkee, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant announced a significant academic initiative, stating that toppers from other universities would now be granted direct admission into advanced academic programmes at IIT Roorkee. Reiterating the institution’s commitment to nurturing talent, he declared that the doors of IIT are open to every youth keen on contributing to the expansion of knowledge.

The joint convocation was held in association with Uttarakhand Open University under the chairmanship of its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Naveen Chandra Lohani, and commenced with a ceremonial tree plantation by the distinguished guests on campus.

In his address, Professor Pant asserted that the new generation needs to adopt a more dynamic role in shaping a developed India. He also noted that IIT Roorkee, one of India’s oldest engineering institutions, will be celebrating its bicentenary when the nation would be celebrating 100 years of independence. Prof Pant also invited all interested scholars and researchers to make use of IIT Roorkee’s laboratories for translating their ideas into reality. He also stressed on the importance of experiential learning and outlined how the nation’s advancement would require dedicated efforts towards rural development, energy conservation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Prof Pant also spoke on ways to stem migration from villages and to develop technology that empowers local communities, underlining the necessity of employment-oriented initiatives for holistic development. Pointing to Uttarakhand’s wealth in natural resources, he encouraged innovation through their optimal use. He further informed the audience that besides offering direct admissions to toppers from other universities, the institute is running a campaign to encourage students from neighbouring inter-colleges to seek admission at IIT Roorkee.

Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Open University (UOU), reminded that the New Education Policy permits students to pursue a second degree concurrently with a regular one. Informing the audience about the open university’s broad scope, he shared that more than 100 courses, including diplomas, degrees, and doctoral programmes, are currently being offered. He underscored the necessity for skill-based education aligned with present-day requirements and noted how online platforms now provide students with comprehensive materials readily accessible from their homes. Professors were encouraged to enhance their qualifications by enrolling in the diverse programmes available at the university.

Registrar Dr KR Bhatt elaborated on the UOU university’s ongoing initiatives and the admissions procedure, stating that this year, the university is actively conducting awareness and outreach campaigns at the village level. Chairperson of the college management committee, Ramkumar Sharma, described the visit of the IIT Roorkee Director as a remarkable occasion for the institution, while urging science faculty and students to avail themselves fully of IIT’s academic offerings.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Chaman Lal Autonomous College, Dr Sushil Upadhyay celebrated the achievements of the college in recent years, highlighting that over 50 students had cleared national-level examinations such as NET, GATE, and JAM, a commendable milestone for a rural institution.

The stage proceedings were coordinated by IQAC Coordinator Dr Deepa Agrawal, and among those who were present included Treasurer of the Management Committee, Atul Harit, Regional Director of the Open University Dr Brijesh Bankoti, Convocation Coordinator Dr Dharmendra Kumar, alongside Dr Himanshu Kumar, Dr Kiran Sharma, Dr Anamika Chauhan, Dr Irfan, and members of the Discipline Committee.