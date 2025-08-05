2 dead, several injured as boulders fall on vehicle in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Uttarakhand, triggering multiple landslides that have claimed two lives and left several injured, severely disrupting vehicular movement across Pauri and Rishikesh regions. In a tragic incident near Kotdwar on the Pauri-Kotdwar-Meerut National Highway, a boulder fell from the hill directly onto a Bolero vehicle carrying passengers from Dugadda to Kotdwar. The vehicle, bearing registration number UK 11 TA 1610, was crushed on impact near the Siddhabali barrier, resulting in the death of two passengers on the spot and serious injuries to four others. Prompt action by police and local administration facilitated the rescue of the injured, who have been rushed to Base Hospital, Kotdwar, for treatment. Reports say that the boulder fall was triggered by the ongoing rain in the area.

Circle Officer (CO) Kotdwar, Niharika Semwal has confirmed that the Bolero was carrying six passengers when the incident occurred, and that four injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment. She has also issued a public advisory urging travellers and drivers to exercise caution, observing that that falling stones and boulders have become more frequent due to continuous rainfall. Local residents also confirmed that recurring rockfall incidents have plagued the route in recent days, but today’s fall of a boulder on the vehicle has proven to be fatal. The accident also caused a prolonged traffic jam, which the police managed to clear after considerable effort.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related incident, a family returning from a pilgrimage to Neelkanth narrowly escaped disaster when a boulder struck their car en route to Lakshman Jhula. The front of the vehicle was damaged, and the driver, Manish from Amroha, sustained minor injuries. His wife Anju and ten-year-old daughter Yashvi emerged unhurt. Upon receiving the alert, Lakshman Jhula Police Station dispatched personnel who facilitated medical aid for Manish and cleared the road using a JCB to restore traffic movement. Police Station In-charge Santosh Paithwal confirmed that the accident occurred near Kali Kund and reiterated the need for caution on the Neelkanth-Lakshman Jhula motor road, which had to be temporarily shut due to debris and damage.

The persistent rains have rendered the Pauri-Kotdwar route increasingly perilous, with landslides reported at several locations, particularly near the Fifth Mile near Dugadda where a seasonal nulla reportedly continues to disrupt highway access. The Police teams remain deployed at critical points to regulate traffic and prevent further accidents.

It may be reminded here that, according to the Uttarakhand Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue, particularly in the hills, prompting the authorities to caution residents and visitors against non-essential travel in landslide-prone areas. In Pauri district alone, traffic movement has been halted on eleven motorable roads, while the Alaknanda river’s water level has surged to 533.90 metres, amplifying flood risks. The administration remains on high alert and has urged citizens to prioritise safety during this period of heightened vulnerability.