SC exposes anti-India mindset of Rahul Gandhi: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has interpreted the Supreme Court’s sharp observations concerning Rahul Gandhi as definitive proof of what it describes as the Congress leader’s ‘anti-India mindset’. BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today alleged that such statements from the Opposition, particularly Congress leaders, have not only misled the public but also adversely affected the morale and preparedness of the armed forces.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s displeasure over Gandhi’s controversial comment on Chinese land occupation, Bhatt remarked that the judiciary had echoed the sentiments long held by BJP and many citizens. He contended that making sweeping claims about China capturing thousands of acres of Indian territory without substantiating evidence, especially by someone holding the constitutional responsibility of Leader of the Opposition, was irresponsible and anti-national. The court’s comment, he said, rightly pointed out that a true Indian would never make such baseless allegations.

Bhatt further accused Gandhi of placing political convenience above national interest and stated that this tendency is reflected in his frequent criticisms that undermine defence forces. He also expressed anguish over the fact that despite repeated appeals, Congress leaders persist in issuing unfounded statements, seemingly prioritising their opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over national security.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s stern warning, Bhatt urged Gandhi to reflect seriously on the rebuke and, as an Indian, refrain from such actions and remarks in future. He also alleged that this was not the first instance of Gandhi displaying an anti-national stance but reiterated that the Indian public’s trust lies not in his words but in the integrity of the armed forces and the leadership of Narendra Modi.