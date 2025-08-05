Handmade Rakhi Stalls by SHG Women set up across Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: In preparation for Raksha Bandhan, a vibrant initiative took place across Dehradun under the Mukhyamantri Shashakt Behna Utsav Yojana, at which self-help group women set up stalls showcasing handmade rakhis. These stalls were organised in malls and public locations with the facilitation of Gramotthan/Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project Dehradun, a unit of Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS).

The objective was to empower rural women by providing them with direct market access and visibility for their handcrafted products, especially festive goods like Rakhis.

At one of the featured stalls located at Vikas Bhawan, Dehradun, District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah paid a special visit. They praised the skill and initiative of the women artisans and encouraged them to continue their entrepreneurial journey.

“These handmade Rakhis are a symbol not just of tradition, but also of the talent and determination of our rural women,” said DM Bansal.

“Such events build confidence, support livelihoods, and strengthen our community institutions,” added CDO Abhinav Shah.

Kailash Chandra Bhatt, District Project Manager, highlighted the growing impact of SHG-led enterprises in the region

REAP Dehradun, under the guidance of UGVS, has been actively working to promote sustainable rural livelihoods through self-help groups, skill training, and market linkages. The organisation plays a pivotal role in implementing state-led schemes focused on women’s economic empowerment and community development.

The stalls featured a variety of handmade Rakhis, eco-friendly decorative items, local crafts, HILANS products, and festive products that received an enthusiastic response from shoppers and the public.

This initiative not only celebrates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan but also furthers the mission of creating self-reliant women-led communities in Uttarakhand.