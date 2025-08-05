Two newborns’ eyesight saved at Graphic Era Hospital

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Graphic Era Hospital brought new hope by saving the eyesight of two premature babies. The hospital’s doctors successfully treated Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a serious eye condition seen in babies born too early.

ROP happens when a baby’s eyes are not fully developed at birth, which can lead to blindness. These two babies were born at just 28 weeks, and their condition was very critical. They were diagnosed with Stage 3, Zone 1 ROP – a stage that can quickly damage eyesight.

In this delicate situation, Dr Aniket Rai, Vitreo-retina, Uvea, and ROP Specialist, gave them special anti-VEGF injections directly into their eyes. This simple and safe procedure helped protect their vision and gave them a new chance at life.

With this success, Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences has taken an important step forward in caring for premature babies’ eyes. Thanks to skilled doctors and modern treatment methods, this life-changing recovery could now help many more newborns in the future.