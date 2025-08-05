Pharmacy Dept, U’chal University, holds ‘Deeksharambh 2025’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: The Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Uttaranchal University, is organising the Deeksharambh 2025 Student Induction Programme for first year students from 4 to 12 August with the objective of welcoming newly admitted students and guiding them into the academic and cultural environment of the institute. The theme, “Deeksharambh”, signifies the beginning of a new and meaningful journey, encouraging students to embrace academic life with enthusiasm, discipline, and a spirit of exploration.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome by Prof (Dr) Vikash Jakhmola, Director, UIPS, extended to the esteemed guests, including Ankita Joshi, Vice- President, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University, Dehradun. Guest speakers Madan Lal Joshi, former Registrar, Uttarakhand Pharmacy Council, and Dr Shuaib Khan, Deputy General Manager – R&D, India Glycols Limited, India, were also present to address and inspire the students with their insights and experiences.

Madan Lal Joshi, the Chief Guest at the session, delivered an inspiring talk on the topic, “Awareness about Pharmacy profession and pharmacy act”. Drawing from his experiences as an educationist and motivational speaker, Joshi stressed the importance of self-discipline, goal-setting, and consistent effort. He encouraged students to develop strong moral foundations, to value their time, and to remain committed to their personal and academic goals. His session was filled with real-life examples that resonated with students and provided them with a practical perspective on how to navigate college life meaningfully.

Following this, Dr Shuaib Khan, a distinguished researcher and academic in pharmaceutical sciences, addressed the students on the topic “Navigating your Pharma Career: A guide for India Pharmacy Graduates”. Dr Khan highlighted the evolving nature of the pharmaceutical sector, emphasising its interdisciplinary character and its crucial role in public health and innovation. The topic he discussed about bridging in industry and education, modern scientific era. He motivated students to look beyond textbooks and actively pursue research, internships, and practical exposure. He also emphasised the importance of compassion and ethics in healthcare, stating that technical knowledge must always be accompanied by empathy and responsibility.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Yogita Tyagi, HoD, Uttaranchal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Uttaranchal University.

The event was successfully organized by Yogita Ale, Mansi Butola, Dr Pallavi Chand and Srishti Morris.