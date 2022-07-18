Continuous efforts required for conservation of natural resources: Dhami

CM launches plantation campaign on Harela

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a tree plantation programme organised by the Forest Department near Maharana Pratap Sports College, on the occasion of Harela festival on Saturday. The Chief Minister planted saplings on the occasion. At the same time, the Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the traditional festival of Harela and observed that this festival connected the people with native culture and environmental protection.

Dhami said that tree plantation campaign would be carried out for one month under the Harela festival. He said that continuous efforts were needed in the direction of environmental protection. Work would be carried out for the rejuvenation and conservation of water sources and rivulets in each district. The CM reminded that this year Harela festival is being celebrated on the theme of river conservation and rejuvenation of rivers. He said that there ought to be a balance between development and environment. Environmental protection is the collective responsibility of everyone for the coming generations to get a pure environment.

The CM said that Uttarakhand is the centre of religion, spirituality and culture. Uttarakhand is also a state full of biodiversity and its natural beauty attracts tourists. Under such circumstances, the responsibility of Uttarakhand for environmental protection is even more. Everyone will have to move forward in the direction of nature conservation with a dedicated spirit.

Greeting the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela festival, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal described this festival as a cultural heritage. He said that only by planting trees and conserving nature, one would get pure air, pure water and other natural benefits. As a conscious citizen, one would have to shape the future and pay special attention to environmental protection. The work of conservation of plants and cleanliness of nature was the responsibility of every citizen. Making a special request to the youth, he called upon them to ensure maximum cooperation for plantation and sanitation programmes. He said that 15 lakh trees would be planted in the state on the occasion of Harela festival and of them 50 percent would be fruit plants.

On this occasion Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Principal Secretary Forest RK Sudhanshu, Principal Conservator of Forest Vinod Kumar Singhal, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, District Magistrate Dehradun Dr R Rajesh Kumar and officers of the Forest Department were present.