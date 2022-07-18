More than 2 dozen traders in Roorkee join BJP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jul: It was the second consecutive day today when leaders of other parties and leaders of business organisations in district Haridwar joined the BJP. More than two dozen persons, most of them traders or business leaders in Roorkee today joined the BJP. They claimed that they were impressed by the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the young Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and would support them to transform the country and the state. These traders joined the party in the presence of Party’s State president Madan Kaushik at the BJP headquarters. It may be recalled that yesterday more than a hundred leaders and workers from Congress, BSP, SP and other parties had joined BJP.

On this occasion and in his address, State President Madan Kaushik said that BJP was a worker based party, where everything was decided on the basis of workers.

He said that it was a privilege to be a member of the world’s largest party. Welcoming all those who joined, he assured them that everyone would be given due respect in the organisation. Bharatiya Janata Party was a party of family spirit. Everyone would take on responsibilities collectively. He also added that with the joining of more people today, the party would be further strengthened.

In his address, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra said that the party would reach greater heights with the arrival of these senior leaders. He welcomed all the business leaders and other leaders and said that together they would ensure that the party continued to gain strength in future too. Those who took membership of the party included former Mandi Parishad President, business leader Pramod Kumar Johar, Manish Johar, Sunil Kumar, Sudarshan Lal, Sardar Dardbendra Singh, former treasurer of Gurdwara Management Committee, business leaders Raju Shastri and Bipin Thakral.

Present on this occasion were, BJP General Secretary Suresh Bhatt, Rajendra Bhandari, State Vice President Dr. Devendra Bhasin, Media incharge Manveer Singh Chouhan, Rajiv Talwar, Purola MLA Durgesh Lal and State General Secretary Suresh Bhatt who conducted the program.