Corona Warrior Nurses presented Nanda Devi Samman Awards

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Nov: A programme was held at the CM’s House Auditorium, at which 15 nurses of the state selected from all main government hospitals, were given Nanda Devi Sewa Samman Awards by Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, here, today.

The programme was held in memory of Vidya Mata Rajrani who devoted her life for the education of poor children and broke social barriers.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, who praised the courage and devotion to duty of the nurses.

Dr Tripti Bahuguna, DG, Health, and Vinod Suyal, State Spokesperson of the BJP, also attended the function.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat appreciated the effort to recognise the service and devotion of the nurses, who are frontline Medical Warriors. He also provided inspiring details about the health services being extended in the remotest parts of the hill state.

Former RS MP Tarun Vijay said that, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the leadership of the health ministry by Dr Dhan Singh, the state had become one of the best in innovative health schemes in the entire country.