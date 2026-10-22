Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj participates in Dussehra celebrations at Simog

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Oct: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Religious Affairs and Culture, Satpal Maharaj, visited Simog in the Jaunsar-Bawar region to seek the blessings of Shilgur Vijat Maharaj and offer prayers at the temple. He also participated in various programmes organised on the occasion of Dussehra, including religious and cultural events and grand sports competitions.

On Tuesday, Satpal Maharaj visited Simog in the Jaunsar-Bawar region, where he paid obeisance to Shilgur Vijat Maharaj and offered prayers at the temple. He subsequently participated in a programme organised to mark Dussehra by the Tons Valley Yuva Vikas Samiti of Koti village, Khat Vishyal, and attended the grand sports competition. He also garlanded the idol of Goddess Yamuna at Yamuna Krishnadham in Haripur, Kalsi.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami, Maharaj said that this year’s festival holds special significance, as the revered Deity Shilgur Maharaj arrived in Simog in the Jaunsar-Bawar region on Vijayadashami from Sarahan and Churdhar, located along the border of Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that a large number of devotees from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other neighbouring states visit the temple to seek the blessings of the Deity. The festival offers a glimpse of the rich Jaunsari culture, as local people dressed in traditional attire perform folk dances to the rhythmic beats of the dhol and damau. These traditional performances are among the major attractions of the celebrations.

Bhim Singh Chauhan, Jabar Singh Negi, Dr. Shyam Kunwar, Shanti Chauhan, Amit Negi, Geeta Ram Sharma, Sant Ram Chauhan, Surat Singh Chauhan, Kesar Singh Chauhan, Bir Singh Chauhan and others were present on the occasion.