Lord Shri Ram’s life inspires us to embrace sacrifice, dedication to duty and ideal conduct: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Dhami attends Dussehra Festival at Parade Ground

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Dussehra Festival organised by Bannu Biradari at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Tuesday. On the occasion, he extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on Vijayadashami and wished everyone happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being. He also congratulated the office-bearers and members of Bannu Biradari, along with everyone associated with the organising committee, for the successful conduct of the festival.

The Chief Minister said that the festival of Vijayadashami reminds us of the power of truth and the importance of dharma. The story of Lord Shri Ram and Ravana teaches us that no matter how powerful arrogance and unrighteousness may appear, truth and dharma ultimately prevail. Ravana possessed immense wealth, strength and a vast army, but his arrogance and disregard for moral boundaries led to his downfall.

Dhami said that righteousness and good conduct are the greatest strengths in life. Through his actions, Lord Shri Ram established enduring ideals of sacrifice, restraint, devotion to duty and adherence to moral principles, which continue to guide everyone even today. His decision to relinquish royal comforts and accept fourteen years of exile to honour his father’s promise exemplifies his profound sense of duty and unwavering commitment to principles.

The Chief Minister said that Dussehra is not merely a festival marking the burning of Ravana’s effigy; it is also an occasion for introspection and self-purification. We must resolve to overcome the arrogance, anger, greed and negative tendencies within ourselves. The participation of every member of society is essential to eliminating social evils such as corruption, injustice, substance abuse and violence against women.

He said that the state government is committed to preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage, religious traditions and social harmony while ensuring peace, security and the maintenance of law and order across the state.

BJP State General Secretary Phanindranath Sharma, MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, Puneet Mittal, Rakesh Batta, office-bearers and members of Bannu Biradari, representatives of the organising committee, distinguished citizens and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.