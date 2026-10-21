Inhuman Act

The recent execution of two Bangladeshi nationals, Nazrul Islam Abdul Bashir and Siti Akhter, by Saudi Arabian authorities on 14 October 2026, highlights critical gaps in the global human rights framework. The couple was put to death under ta’zir (discretionary judicial punishment) for allegedly committing an “indecent act” inside a mosque in Mecca, without public disclosure of specific charges or advance notice given to the Bangladeshi consulate. It has resulted in a deafening silence within India’s otherwise vociferous human rights eco-system, which should actually be condemning outright this brutal, inhumane act that finds no justification of any kind in the present day world, be it on the basis of sovereignty or religious belief.

That this happened reflects the failure of the global human rights apparatus. International bodies have struggled to mount an effective, unified condemnation of this incident due to several deeply entrenched systemic limitations. Saudi Arabia has geopolitical and economic leverage. The profound economic dependency of labour-exporting nations restricts swift bilateral pushback. For instance, more than three million Bangladeshi migrant workers reside in Saudi Arabia. The necessity of safeguarding these economic remittances and maintaining close bilateral ties frequently results in muted state-level diplomatic responses.

There is the shield of sovereign discretion. Global bodies often struggle to breach the argument of national sovereignty, particularly regarding judicial systems utilising non-codified religious law. Under ta’zir, judges hold broad personal discretion over sentencing. This structural lack of transparency allows states to bypass standard international safeguards against arbitrary capital punishment. There are also selective enforcement and information gaps. Multinational watchdogs often operate retroactively due to extreme judicial opacity. When a state keeps execution schedules, specific case details, and prisoner listings hidden from foreign missions, human rights organisations lack the real-time access required to stage legal interventions or mobilise effective international pressure before a sentence is carried out.

To prevent similar human rights crises and protect vulnerable migrant communities globally, a multi-layered reform strategy must be pursued. Mandatory consular notification frameworks need to be established. International bodies like the United Nations must strictly enforce the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. The UN should institute penalties for retentionist states that fail to provide advance, transparent notifications regarding the legal status and impending executions of foreign citizens. The international community must collectively pressure states utilising discretionary sentencing to formalise and publish definitive penal codes. Demanding clear, codified limits on capital punishment is vital to ending its application for non-violent, non-lethal offenses.

Migrant legal aid networks are vital for preventing such incidents. Labour-sending nations must proactively establish robust legal monitoring desks within their foreign embassies. Rather than relying on generic, incomplete prisoner lists shared by host nations, sending governments need to actively track the legal proceedings of detuned nationals to guarantee independent translation services and human rights compliant representation.