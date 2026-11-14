Cyber Treasury organises special campaign till 30 Nov to resolve pensioners’ grievances

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Chief Treasury Officer of Cyber Treasury, Dehradun, BN Pandey, informed today that a special campaign is being conducted from 1 to 30 November, 2026 for the convenience of pensioners drawing their pensions from Cyber Treasury Dehradun, aimed at providing training related to Digital Life Certificates (DLC) and resolving other pension-related issues.

He stated that pensioners facing technical difficulties in submitting their Digital Life Certificates or dealing with any other pension-related matters can visit the Cyber Treasury located at 23 Laxmi Road, Dalanwala, Dehradun, on any working day along with their GRD number, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and smartphone to get their grievances resolved.

Under this drive, Parmeet Singh, Sub-Treasury Officer at Cyber Treasury Dehradun, has been nominated as the Grievance Redressal Officer to provide guidance and address complaints, and pensioners can contact him on mobile numbers 7500370037 and 7500900090 or visit his office at the Cyber Treasury for assistance. The Chief Treasury Officer has appealed to all pensioners to avail themselves of the benefits of this special drive and reach out to the Cyber Treasury within the stipulated period for the redressal of their Digital Life Certificate and pension-related concerns.