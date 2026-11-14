Dhami Govt nominates 16 members to 4 State Councils ahead of Assembly Polls

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Amid preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and heightened political activity in Uttarakhand, the Dhami Government has accelerated the process of nominating non-government members to various councils and other bodies.

In the latest move, the State Government has nominated a total of 16 members to four important councils, assigning them new responsibilities. Under the nominations, nine members have been appointed to the Uttarakhand State Minority Hunar Parishad, four to the Tribal Advisory Council, one to the Culture, Literature and Arts Council, and two to the State Cooperative Council.

The latest nominations follow the State Government’s decision on Wednesday to nominate 39 non-government members to 13 development authorities across Uttarakhand. With these appointments, a total of 55 people have been assigned political and institutional responsibilities in various development authorities and councils within just two days.

According to the nominations announced by the State Government, nine members have been appointed to the Uttarakhand State Minority Hunar Parishad. They include Omkar Jain from Haridwar, Gazala Kamal from Nainital, and Harlok Singh Namdhari, Seema Kaur, Ramesh Singh, Mahendra Singh, Manjeet Singh Bitta and Jagjeet Singh Malli from Udham Singh Nagar district. Khalid Hasan alias Azad from Dehradun has also been nominated to the council.

Similarly, four members have been nominated to the Tribal Advisory Council. They include Pushkar Singh from Udham Singh Nagar, Padmendra Singh Kunwar from Rudraprayag, and Anuradha and Dhami Lal Koshwal from Dehradun. Sarojini Semwal from Dehradun has been nominated as a member of the Culture, Literature and Arts Council.

Meanwhile, Purushottam Dobhal from Dehradun and Amarjeet Singh from Udham Singh Nagar have been nominated to the State Cooperative Council.

The nomination of a large number of people to various councils and development authorities over two consecutive days is being viewed as a significant political development in the state. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the Government’s decisions to accommodate people in various bodies are also being seen in the context of electoral and political considerations. The inclusion of individuals from different districts and social backgrounds is expected to give fresh impetus to political and organisational activities across the State.

The newly nominated members are now expected to play an important role in the functioning of their respective councils, particularly in matters relating to the implementation of schemes, policy-related activities and issues concerning their respective areas.