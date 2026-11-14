MoU signed between Graphic Era & IIT Roorkee on Research Collaboration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Graphic Era Deemed University has signed a MoU with IIT Roorkee to promote academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, on behalf of Graphic Era, and Prof. Vivek Kumar Malik, Dean, on behalf of IIT Roorkee. Under this MoU, both institutions will work together on joint supervision and co-supervision of research scholars, research and development activities, and the exchange of faculty members, researchers and students. Joint conferences, seminars, workshops and training programmes will also be organised. Joint research proposals will be submitted to national and international funding agencies. Access to laboratories, libraries and research facilities will also be provided.