Case filed against 4 including student leader for alleged rape of minor girl in Haldwani

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani (Nainital), 13 Nov: A case of alleged rape of a minor girl has come to light in Haldwani, the district headquarters of Nainital, prompting the police to register a case against four youth, including Dheeraj Bisht, who has previously contested elections for the post of student union president. All the four accused are currently absconding, and police teams are actively searching for them. According to available information, the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mukhani police station area in Haldwani, where the victim submitted a written complaint stating that the four youths took her to a hotel in the Mukhani locality at night and sexually assaulted her, following which her physical condition deteriorated. As per the complaint, when the minor returned home, her family members noticed her distressed state and enquired about the reason, prompting her to narrate her ordeal to them. Upon hearing her account, the family members took her to the police today, where she lodged a formal complaint, based on which the police registered a case under relevant sections against Dheeraj Bisht, Nitish Pal, Ansh Khatri, and Himanshu Gauni.

Police teams have been deployed to apprehend the four absconding accused. Superintendent of Police (City) Harbans Singh stated that a search is underway to nab the named accused, adding that the police are investigating all angles of the case and will soon arrest the culprits to uncover the entire sequence of events. Currently, the police are going ahead with the investigation based on the minor’s statement, evidence collected from the crime scene, and other pertinent facts, while keeping the identity of the victim strictly confidential in view of the sensitivity of the matter.