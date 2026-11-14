Urmila Sanawar, Suresh Rathore to undergo narco & polygraph tests in Gandhinagar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Actor Urmila Sanawar appeared before the CBI Court here today in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case and the allegations she has levelled. The hearing was held on the proposed narco and polygraph tests of Sanawar and former MLA Suresh Rathore today by the CBI Court. Following the hearing, it was decided that the narco and polygraph tests of both would be conducted in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. However, the dates for the tests have not yet been finalised.

Speaking to the media after her appearance in court, Urmila Sanawar said that she is prepared to undergo any test to ensure justice for Ankita Bhandari. Describing herself as an active BJP worker, she expressed hope that justice would ultimately be delivered. She also demanded that the narco test of Pulkit Arya, the prime accused currently lodged in jail in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, should also be conducted to bring out the complete truth about all aspects of the case.

Interestingly, Urmila Sanawar also levelled several serious fresh allegations regarding her arrest. She claimed that she had been taken into custody from Saharanpur around 12 hours before her proposed narco test on 25 October. According to her, before her arrest, a person identified as DS Rawat had telephoned her and offered Rs 25 lakhs and a Scorpio vehicle in return for not proceeding with the narco test.

She further alleged that she had been asked not to appear before the court on 26 October. Sanawar claimed that after she rejected the offer, a case was registered against her, eventually leading to her arrest. Sanawar has levelled various allegations against many people in relation to Ankita Bhandari case from time to time but these allegations have not been independently verified so far.

Speaking to the media, Sanawar also questioned the actions of the police at Ranipur police station in Haridwar, alleging that the police had conducted surveillance of her residence and tampered with CCTV footage and the hard disk containing the recordings. She claimed that she had not even been properly informed before being taken into custody.

She further alleged that her health condition, including her asthma problem and the need for regular medication, was not taken into consideration during her arrest. Describing her arrest as part of a conspiracy, she raised serious questions about the functioning of the police.

It may be recalled that Urmila Sanawar had appeared before the CBI Court on 23 October as well, when she had consented to undergo a narco test. She was scheduled to appear before the court again on 26 October, but was arrested by Haridwar Police before she could do so.

Her arrest had followed a complaint lodged by the daughter of former Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore. On the basis of the complaint, Ranipur police registered a case accusing Sanawar of making obscene and defamatory remarks against her through social media. Following her arrest, she was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

During her interaction with the media, Sanawar also mentioned the Neelam murder case, besides the Ankita Bhandari murder case. She claimed that her narco test can bring several important facts to light. She has consistently been demanding that the identity of the alleged VIP in the Ankita Bhandari case should be made public.

Sanawar also questioned the functioning of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the State Government, asking why different standards appear to be followed while dealing with different cases.

Referring to the controversy involving Suresh Rathore, she also spoke of her alleged four-year-long struggle for justice. Sanawar has repeatedly maintained that she is willing to undergo a narco test and has demanded that the process should help establish the identity of the alleged VIP whose involvement has been the subject of controversy. She has also expressed reservations about the CBI’s handling of the matter, stating that she does not have confidence in the investigating agency.

The alleged VIP angle in the Ankita Bhandari murder case has remained a contentious issue, with questions being raised repeatedly about the identity of the person allegedly involved and the circumstances surrounding the case. However, the government and the Police have maintained that all those guilty of murder of Ankita Bhandari have been convicted and are currently serving their life sentences. However, with the dates of the tests yet to be announced, attention is now focused on when the process will be undertaken and what further legal developments may follow. The allegations made by Sanawar regarding the alleged offer of money and a vehicle, as well as those concerning the conduct of the Haridwar Police, are also yet to be independently verified.