72.78 lakh voters included in U’khand’s draft electoral rolls: Jogdande

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: The Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls has begun in Uttarakhand, with the draft electoral rolls being published on 12 November 2026.

Addressing a press conference here, today, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande stated that the exercise is being conducted on the directions of the Election Commission of India, with 1 January 2027 as the qualifying date. Eligible voters have been given time until 11 December 2026 to file claims and objections, while the final publication of the electoral rolls will take place on 4 January 2027.

Jogdande shared with the media that, in all, 72,78,035 voters have been included in the draft electoral rolls in Uttarakhand. These comprise 34,84,447 women, 37,93,373 men and 215 third-gender voters. In addition, the State has 86,028 service voters, including 83,352 men and 2,676 women. Following the recent reorganisation of polling stations, their total number in the State has increased to 12,498.

The ACEO further informed that, in accordance with the Election Commission’s directions, a special campaign had been conducted across the State from 4 to 31 October 2026. During this campaign, the names of 1,25,216 voters were included in the electoral rolls, while 6,130 applications received in Form 7 for deletion of names were duly processed and disposed of.

Dr Jogdande said that the draft electoral rolls of Uttarakhand could be accessed online through the Election Commission of India’s website, www.voter.eci.gov.in, as well as the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, www.ceo.uk.gov.in. Voters can also inspect the rolls at the offices of the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), besides approaching their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). He added that soft copies of the draft electoral rolls had been provided to representatives of recognised national political parties, while hard copies were being made available at the district level.

The ACEO said that the youth who would attain the age of 18 years on 1 January 2027, as well as those who had not been included in the electoral rolls for any reason, can still apply for enrolment by submitting Form-6 by 11 December 2026. Applications could be submitted offline through the respective BLOs or online through the ECINET app.

It may be recalled that the final publication of the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise recently conducted in Uttarakhand had taken place on 3 October 2026. At that time, the State had a total of 71,58,949 registered voters, comprising 34,21,036 women, 37,37,701 men and 212 third-gender voters. The draft rolls published on 12 November thus reflect an increase in the number of registered electors following the subsequent revision exercise and inclusion of eligible voters.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the period for filing claims and objections will continue from 12 November to 11 December 2026. The process of hearing and disposal of claims and objections will be completed by 28 December 2026, following which the final electoral rolls will be published on 4 January 2027.

Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das was also present at the press conference.