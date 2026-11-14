Pravasi Uttarakhandis vital to state’s development: Dhami

CM inaugurates ‘Pravasi Sammelan’ at Doon Varsity

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the ‘Third Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan’ at Doon University, here, today.

Addressing the diaspora on the occasion, he observed that Pravasi Uttarakhandis are an invaluable asset for the state and that their experience, expertise and resources would give fresh momentum to Uttarakhand’s development. Welcoming the expatriate delegates belonging to Uttarakhand from across the country and abroad, the CM said that the gathering feels like members of one family returning home after a long time. He urged them to remain connected to their culture, traditions and roots.

Dhami said that Uttarakhandis living in different parts of the country continue to maintain an emotional bond with their homeland. He said the diaspora is bringing honour to the state through its talent, hard work and achievements in various fields, and their knowledge and capabilities should also benefit Uttarakhand’s growth. He specially thanked 30 Pravasi Uttarakhandis who had adopted their ancestral villages and contributed to their development, describing the initiative as an example of attachment to one’s homeland and social responsibility. He expressed hope that it would inspire other members of the diaspora to contribute to their villages.

The CM asserted that Uttarakhand has made significant progress in recent years, with growth in the state budget and per capita income and that the infrastructure, employment, self-employment, tourism, agriculture, horticulture and industrial development are being continuously encouraged. He added that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), while a strict anti-copying law has been brought in to ensure transparency in recruitment processes. More than 35,000 youths have been given government jobs over the past five years, and over 13,000 acres of government land has been freed from encroachment, he added.

Dhami said special efforts are being made to strengthen women’s empowerment and the rural economy. As many as 3.5 lakh women in the state have become lakhpati didis, and an incentive amount would soon be provided to encourage them. He also announced that honorariums of guest teachers, Anganwadi and Asha workers, and bhojan mata would also be increased shortly. The government, he said, was committed to the welfare and economic empowerment of every section of society.

Referring to the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the CM reminded that the missions for apple, kiwi and timur are being expanded to make these sectors important sources of employment and self-employment. Under the House of Himalayas brand, launched to give national and international recognition to local products, sales worth more than Rs 6 crores had already been achieved. He said branding and marketing of local products are creating new opportunities for farmers, women self-help groups and local entrepreneurs, while strengthening the rural economy and generating local employment.

On infrastructure, Dhami said road, rail, air connectivity and other facilities are being developed rapidly. Work is under way on the Song Dam project to meet the long-term drinking water needs of Dehradun and surrounding areas, which would help fulfil requirements for the next 50 years. Work on the Jamrani and Lakhwar dam projects is also progressing, while a memorandum of understanding has been signed for the Kishau dam project.

The CM said work is rapidly in progress for the establishment of an AIIMS satellite centre at Kichha, expansion of Pantnagar airport and construction of heliports in the state. Efforts are also being made to connect various cities and major tourist destinations through helicopter services, which would give a boost to tourism, pilgrimage and economic activity while improving connectivity in remote areas.

Dhami said active participation of every section of society is necessary along with the government for the state’s balanced and comprehensive development. While the government can frame better schemes, ensure effective implementation and coordinate various efforts, inclusiveness, holistic growth and prosperity would come only through collective endeavour, he said. He appealed to Pravasi Uttarakhandis to remain connected with their ancestral villages and contribute their experience and expertise in education, health, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, entrepreneurship and self-employment.

Former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that, at the time of the state’s formation, he had to walk to reach his village, whereas road connectivity has now expanded to remote villages. He said efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have developed road connectivity up to Lipulekh, enabling pilgrims to have darshan of Mount Kailash from Indian soil. He said Pravasi Uttarakhandis are now returning to their villages to reconnect with their roots.

Former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Uttarakhand has been associated since ancient times with rich traditions of the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Sanskrit, yoga and Ayurveda. He said the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage have a distinct identity across the world and that Uttarakhand is moving rapidly on the path of development under Dhami’s leadership.

Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli appealed to every Pravasi Uttarakhandi to build a house in their ancestral village and maintain a continuous connection with it. He said the state government’s efforts had encouraged reverse migration, with 44 per cent of people returning to their villages, calling it a major achievement.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan described Pravasi Uttarakhandis as the state’s real brand ambassadors, saying their experience, technical knowledge, entrepreneurship and investment would accelerate the goal of a developed Uttarakhand.

Those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Delhi Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, MLA Kishor Upadhyay, Prasar Bharati chairman Prasoon Joshi, Government of India secretary Sudhansh Pant, actor Himani Shivpuri, international hockey player Chitranshi Rawat, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu and DGP Deepam Seth, besides other dignitaries.