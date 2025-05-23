DAV Fest-2025 concludes: Raja Bhartendra Singh inspires students to serve nation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 May: The two-day DAV FEST-2025 held at DAV PG College, here, concluded on a historic and inspiring note, as the distinguished guest on the final day, Raja Bhartendra Singh, addressed the assembled students with a powerful and motivating speech.

Raja Bhartendra Singh, former Member of Parliament, former Minister, and a seasoned figure in Indian politics from the Sahaspur royal family (Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh), hails originally from Dehradun. His family’s political legacy spans from the British era to the modern period. His educational background is equally distinguished—he completed his intermediate education at The Doon School, Dehradun, and earned his BA (Honors) from St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi. He has held various significant positions such as State General Secretary (Kisan Morcha, BJP, 2000), MLA (Bijnor, 2007), Minister of State for Irrigation, National Secretary (BJP Kisan Morcha, 2009), and Member of Parliament (Bijnor, 2014). Currently, he is a member of the BJP Uttar Pradesh State Executive Committee.

He is the elder brother of Prof Kaushal Kumar, the Principal of DAV (PG) College, Dehradun, and made a special appearance at the closing ceremony despite his busy schedule.

In his address, Raja Bhartendra Singh inspired the students with the mantra of culture, dedication, and national service, stating, “The youth of today should not just aspire for employment, but also strive to be a source of inspiration for society and the nation through their knowledge, skills, and character. The deeper our roots, the higher our flight. The confluence of folk culture and modern education is the axis of India’s renaissance.”

He urged students to define their roles in diverse fields such as civil services, academic research, agricultural science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and become examples of “value-based leadership”. He emphasised that the tradition of nation-building has always been central to DAV College, and it is the responsibility of all students to carry this legacy forward.

Joining Raja Bhartendra Singh on the dais on this occasion were Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das and Dehradun Mayor Shri Saurabh Thapliyal.