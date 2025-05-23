Thieves loot valuables worth Rs 1.20 lakh from house

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Thieves allegedly carried out a robbery between 1:35 and 3 p.m. on 19 May. The house owner said the stolen jewellery, foreign currency, passport and cash amounting to around Rs 1.20 lakh. He lodged an FIR against unknown persons at Patel Nagar police station.

According to the FIR filed by Pratibha Joshi Rawat, she and her husband Aman Rawat left their house for court work. Later, they visited water offices in Pithuwala, Vasant Vihar, and Gorakhpur for bill-related issues. When they returned home, they found the gate lock untouched, but the door lock was broken. When they went inside, they saw cupboards were opened and several valuable items were missing.

She informed the police about the stolen items, which included 3 gold chains, 5 rings, 1 bracelet, 6 pairs of earrings, 2 mangalsutras, 7 nose pins, 2 silver anklets, 2 silver coins, 2 silver foot charms, foreign currency, and cash amounting to Rs 1,21,500. Three passports—belonging to Aman Rawat, Pratibha Rawat, and Bhavya Rawat—were also stolen.

Police said the incident took place when the house owners had stepped out for court and water bill-related work. The police have registered a case against the unknown thieves.