Client accused of stealing files, cash & laptop from Advocate’s Chamber 

Dehradun, 22 May: A client has been accused of stealing important documents, Rs 20,000 in cash, and an Apple laptop from a lawyer’s chamber in the CJM Court Compound. Advocate Junaid has filed a complaint against Anup Gupta at Nagar Kotwali.

According to Advocate Junaid Ansari, he had gone to the court after opening his chamber on 1 May. Around 11:30 a.m., he sent his junior advocate Siddharth Bhandari to the chamber to collect an application. When Siddharth reached there, he saw client Anup Gupta leaving the chamber with some files, a bag, and other items.

When asked, Anup said he had already spoken to Advocate Shivam Ratudi and refused to explain further. When Siddharth tried to stop him, Anup ran away. Siddharth informed Advocate Junaid immediately.

After finishing court work, Junaid returned to the chamber and found Rs 20,000 cash, an Apple laptop, and some files missing. He then called Advocate Shivam Ratudi, who confirmed that Anup was his client.

When Shivam tried to speak to Anup, the client reportedly misbehaved and said, “Do whatever you want, I don’t care,” and then abused him over the phone. The police have registered the case and are investigating the matter.