Court sentences man to 20 years RI in POCSO case 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: A Special Court (POCSO) in Dehradun on Wednesday sentenced Abdul to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and sexual assault of a minor girl in 2019. The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Archana Sagar.

According to the public prosecutor, Alpana Thapa, the accused abducted a 15-year-old girl and confined her in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. The victim was rescued on 7 December 2019, from Dehradun’s ISBT area following a complaint lodged by her father.

The Patelnagar Police investigated the case. After reviewing the evidence, the court convicted Abdul under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping), IPC Section 376(3) (rape of a minor), and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

In addition to the 20-year sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and directed the state to pay Rs 3,00,000 compensation to the survivor for rehabilitation.