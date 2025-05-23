Students awarded for securing placements in leading companies

Felicitation Ceremony held at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: Graphic Era honoured students who have secured exceptional placements in some of the world’s top companies with cash prizes today. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that the students’ achievements are direct results of their unwavering dedication and hard work.

This event took place at Graphic Era’s Silver Jubilee Convention Centre. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ghanshala said that Graphic Era has always been committed to preparing students to compete on a global stage. Students have secured high-paying placements at prestigious companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal, Visa, Atlassian, GMR, BNY Mellon, Siemens Energy, and Adani Wilmar. Their success stands as a testament to their perseverance and serves as a source of pride for their families, university, faculty members, and their communities.

Dr Ghanshala said that Graphic Era is at the forefront of equipping students with cutting-edge global technologies. The institution’s world-class education and mentorship from experienced faculty members are instrumental in honing students’ talents and skills. Most of the placed students belong to middle-class families from small towns such as Saharanpur, Haldwani, Najibabad, Uttarkashi, Aligarh, Lakhisarai (Bihar), Gajraula, Meerut, and Begusarai. These students will make their mark as capable professionals in leading global firms. Additionally, a significant number of students have launched their own startups, becoming successful entrepreneurs and creating employment opportunities for others.

Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala and Vice Chairperson Dr Rakhi Ghanshala presented certificates and cash prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh to the students who received placements up to Rs 61.99 lakh rupees. Among those honoured were 150 students from Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University’s Dehradun, Bhimtal, and Haldwani campuses. These included BTech students Priyanshi Bhadauria, Suyash Gehlot, Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, Shreya Shri, Arpita Singh, Mansi Bahuguna, Yash Tyagi, Prerna Joshi, Aastha Dubey, Rohan Raturi, Khushi Jain, Priyanshu Dwivedi, Sakshi Lingwal, Vidhi Singh, Shreya Agrawal and MBA students Deekshant Sharma, Chanchal Gupta, Nikita Paneru, Shreya Raj, Vanshika Kakkar, Shreyansh Rohilla, Shreya Sanwal, Kamaldeep Mahtoliya, Anshul Arya, Rimjhim Kumari Sharma, and other students.

Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh along with other officials, students and their parents were present in the ceremony.