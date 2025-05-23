Innocence is the gift Almighty has given to young children: Dr S Farooq

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 22 May: A hundred students from all 13 district and distant places of Uttarakhand, along with 23 teachers of the Uttarakhand State Council for Child Welfare, visited the Himalaya Wellness Company, here, today. They are participating in a 5-day residential camp from 19 to 23 May organised by the Uttarakhand Baal Kalyan Parishad.

The purpose of the said camp is to develop the art of living together, learning local culture, languages, local songs, creative art, self-confidence and national unity.

Most of the students had never been in a lift and while using the same they were extremely happy. They also enjoyed the railway engine, helicopter models and various games available at the SRA Sports & Open Gym.

On completion of the visit to various parts of the premises like factory, security, museum, play grounds, etc., they interacted with HWC President Dr S Farooq who told them in his address, “You have come from natural surroundings which we lack in our big cities – fresh air, pure water and sunlight”. He said innocence was the gift the Almighty had given them.