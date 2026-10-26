Debate Deficit

The lack of vibrant open public debate in modern democracies, particularly in India, stems from structural, political, and systemic shifts. While democratic frameworks guarantee the right to free speech, the practical avenues for constructive public deliberation have significantly narrowed due to certain core factors.

There is, for instance, polarisation and identity politics that keeps people tethered to certain points of view. Political discourse in contemporary democracies has increasingly shifted from policy-centric debates to identity-based polarisation. In India, political mobilisation frequently centres around caste, family, religion, and regional identities. When public discourse is viewed through the lens of identity survival, political arguments morph into existential conflicts. This “us versus them” dynamic leaves little room for nuance, compromise, or objective public deliberation. Consider SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s recent comment about ‘Uttarakhandi infiltrators’. Ironic, because his wife is an Uttarakhandi!

The problem is exacerbated by media complicity and the echo chamber effect. The mainstream media, traditionally the Fourth Estate responsible for fostering public debate, has largely transitioned into an entertainment and profit-driven model. Television news debates often rely on sensationalism, shouting matches, and high decibel levels rather than substantive policy analysis. Concurrently, social media algorithms create echo chambers that amplify extreme viewpoints while burying moderate, evidence-based opinions. This algorithmic tribalism discourages individuals from engaging with opposing viewpoints.

There is also hyper-partisanship and institutional decline. Legislative bodies, which are meant to be the primary chambers for debating laws, have seen a decline in actual deliberative hours. In India, crucial legislation is occasionally passed via voice votes or with minimal parliamentary debate amidst disruptions and walkouts. Furthermore, the strict enforcement of anti-defection laws ensures that lawmakers must rigidly follow the party line, effectively suppressing independent dissent or cross-party debates within the legislature.

An increasing ‘chilling effect’ deters citizens, academics, and journalists from participating in open critiques. The frequent use of stringent laws—such as defamation, sedition frameworks, or specific national security legislations—creates an environment of self-censorship. When expressing a dissenting view carries the risk of online trolling, professional boycotts, or legal harassment, individuals choose to withdraw from public discourse entirely.

It can also be said that there is corporate and state control over Information. The concentration of media ownership in the hands of a few corporate conglomerates (Indian and foreign) aligns media narratives closely with corporate and state interests. Independent journalism faces financial precarity, limiting its capacity to investigate complex issues and present alternative views to the public. Without access to diverse, verified information, public debates lose their foundational accuracy and depth. It is, thus, important for those on the middle-ground to work together to relax these constraints for the benefit of all.