State Govt will organise Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run from Mana Pass to Auli: Dhami

CM participates in Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gunji (Pithoragarh), 25 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 organised at Gunji in Pithoragarh district. On the occasion, he felicitated the winners of the 70-km and 42-km races and encouraged runners who had come from different parts of the country to participate in the event. Upon his arrival in Gunji, members of the Rung community welcomed the CM by adorning him in their traditional attire. The occasion also showcased the rich cultural heritage and unique traditions of the local community.

On the occasion, the CM also announced that the state government will organise the ‘100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run’ in the first week of May next year. The race will begin from Mana Pass, situated at an altitude of around 5,600 metres, and pass through Badrinath and Joshimath before concluding at Auli.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Dhami stressed that the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run is not merely a marathon but a test of courage, determination, self-confidence and strong willpower. He noted that participating in such a competition in the high Himalayan region, amidst challenging terrain, adverse weather conditions and limited oxygen levels, is in itself a remarkable achievement. Appreciating the courage and enthusiasm of all participants, he extended his best wishes to them.

The CM also praised the contribution of the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in making the event successful and also honoured their officers and personnel on the occasion. He observed that the country’s brave security forces are not only safeguarding the nation’s borders in difficult geographical conditions but are also making significant contributions to the successful organisation of such events.

Dhami reminded that more than 700 runners had participated in the inaugural edition of the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run held last year, and added that the success of the event has provided a new identity to the immense possibilities of adventure tourism in the Adi Kailash region. He added that compared to the previous year, the number of Inner Line Permits issued for the Adi Kailash region had witnessed a significant increase this year, reflecting growing interest among tourists and pilgrims.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to develop the country’s border villages as the first villages rather than the last. Along with strengthening infrastructure in border areas, tourism activities are also being promoted to create new opportunities for employment and self-employment for local residents.

Dhami said that events such as the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run are playing an important role in strengthening the local economy of border areas. Such initiatives are benefiting homestay operators, local guides, transport service providers, hoteliers and those associated with the hospitality sector. He claimed that the government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of tourism development reach local communities directly and help curb migration from border villages.

Dhami said that the government is making sustained efforts to establish Uttarakhand as a leading destination for adventure tourism. An ultra run was also organised successfully in the Niti Valley this year. Activities such as trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, kayaking, paragliding, mountain cycling and angling are being actively promoted across the state. He said Uttarakhand’s geographical diversity offers immense opportunities for adventure tourism, and such activities are continuously expanding in areas including Auli, Munsyari, Rishikesh and Tehri.

He said that the event would provide runners from across India and abroad an opportunity to experience Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, Himalayan landscape and adventure tourism potential. At the same time, increased tourism activities in border areas would create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

The CM reiterated that the State Government is committed to developing border areas as major centres of tourism and economic activity. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vibrant Village Programme, efforts are being made to expand tourism, self-employment opportunities and infrastructure facilities in these regions. Vice-Chairman of the Uttarakhand Tribal Advisory Council Ashok Singh Nabiyal, Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Dr Deepak Saini, officers of the Indian Army, ITBP and SSB, local public representatives and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.