Decomposed body of woman found in sack in Doon Forest, investigation launched

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 11 Mar: In a sensational development, the Dehradun police have recovered a decomposed body of a woman stuffed in a sack in the forest area under Prem Nagar police station limits on Wednesday. The body has been discovered in the jungle near Bala Sundari Temple on Manduwala Road. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. However, the identity of the deceased woman has not yet been established. Efforts are being made to identify the victim and information regarding missing persons is being sought from police stations across the district.

According to the police, the local residents noticed a strong foul smell emanating from a sack lying in the forest on Wednesday afternoon. Suspecting something unusual, they informed the police. When the Premnagar police reached the spot and opened the sack , they found the highly decomposed body of a woman inside, leaving everyone shocked.

The police immediately called the forensic team to the spot and began collecting evidence. Officers also questioned people living in the nearby areas, but no significant information about the deceased woman could be obtained. SSP Parmendra Dobal also reached the scene after receiving information and inspected the spot. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

SHO Premnagar, Kundan Ram said that looking at the condition of the body it appears that the woman may have been murdered around three to four days ago. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly stuffed the body into a sack and dumped it in the forest in an attempt to dispose of it. The age of the deceased is estimated to be around 35 years.

Police officials said they are trying to establish the identity of the woman and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the suspects. According to the police, no visible injury marks were found on the body. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.