‘Deeksharambh 25’ begins at SBS University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Balawala, warmly welcomed its newest cohort of students with the inauguration of the ‘Deeksharambh 25′ (Student Induction) Programme, here, today. The event set an inspiring tone for the academic session with motivational addresses, spiritual enrichment, and interactive activities.

The ceremony began with a soulful Kirtan, creating a serene and auspicious atmosphere. In his welcome address, Prof (Dr) J Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SBSU, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to quality education and holistic development. “University life is an extraordinary journey — a time not only to acquire knowledge and skills but also to shape character, values, and personality. It is an opportunity to explore, question, innovate, and discover both academic strengths and hidden talents in cultural, sporting, and social arenas,” he remarked, urging students to embrace opportunities with enthusiasm and confidence.

Dr MK Singh, University Ombudsperson, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of ethical conduct, grievance redressal mechanisms, and a respectful campus environment. He reassured students of the university’s dedication to their well-being and encouraged them to share concerns openly.

Students were then introduced to their respective departments, when Heads and Incharges presented an overview of the curriculum and faculty mentorship. To build camaraderie, the programme featured interactive activities including team-building games and a spirited Tug of War, fostering bonds through healthy competition. A special highlight was the Hand Print Ceremony, where each fresher imprinted their hand on a canvas — a symbolic gesture marking their entry into the SBSU family and their collective identity as the newest batch.

The event was graced by senior university officials including Prof (Dr) Deepak Sahni, Registrar; Vipin Kumar Jain, Deputy Registrar (HR & Liaison); Lt Col RP Jugran (Retd), Deputy Registrar (Admin); Prof Maneesh Arora, Dean, Student Welfare; Urmi Chaurasia, Controller of Examinations; Prof (Dr) Veerma Ram, Director IQAC; Prof (Dr) Atul Kaushik, Associate Director, Research and Innovation; along with faculty members Dr Pooja Naudiyal, Dr Neetu Pandey, Dr Nidhi S Belwal, Dr Santosh Kumar Karn, and Anil Panwar.