Teams, Officials arrive in Doon ahead of Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championship

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Aug: Ahead of the first Asian Trophy of Ice Skating Championship being hosted in India, various stakeholders are arriving in Doon, where the event is slated to take place from 20 to 23 August.

President of the Asian Skating Union, Chang Myong-Hi, visited the event venue [Himadri Ice Rink Rajat Jayanti Khel Parisar, (MPSC)], and said, “I am really happy with the conditions, this is history in the making.”

Nine technical officials approved by the International Skating Union, from five different countries, have made it to India for the fair conduct of races and to ensure safe play for the skaters. Xuxun, the tournament director, confirmed the great conditions of ice and appreciated the efforts being put in by the staff.

Teams like Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam have already landed in India and are enjoying their practice sessions with free ice time provided by the Ice Skating Association of India.

Ice practice is generally a charged service that any country provides to the participants, and India is bringing in a revolution by providing it for free here in Himadri.

Over 250 skaters and officials from 11 countries in Asia will be taking part in the Asian Trophy, which is also marked as a landmark event in the history of winter sports in India.

“While it is India’s Dream to host the 2036 Olympics, hosting such international events is a way to show the world our capabilities and experience our warm hospitality,” said Amitabh Sharma, President, ISAI.

Top Indian skaters who have represented India at the Asian Winter Games, Harbin, earlier this year, including Eklavya Jagal, Sohan Tarkar, Sai Sahana, Suyog Tapkir, Dashiel Concessao, Noyal C Cherian, and more, will be in action in this four-day event.