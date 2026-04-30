Drishti Eye Institute holds vision screening camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Due to the increasing use of mobile phones and computers in the present time, screen exposure among the general public has risen significantly. As a result, many people are unknowingly being affected by various eye-related problems such as Computer Vision Syndrome, dry eye, and myopia (near-sightedness).

To ensure early detection and timely treatment of these issues, Drishti Eye Institute has initiated eye screening camps. Through these camps, eye examinations are conducted for the general public to facilitate prompt diagnosis and care.

In this direction, under the guidance of the Director, Dr Gaurav Luthra, a one-day free eye check-up camp was organised, today, at the Intelligence Office, Dalanwala.

During the camp, an experienced team from Drishti Eye Institute conducted eye examinations of approximately 80 individuals. A majority of them were found to be affected by cataracts and other eye-related conditions. Eye specialists advised patients and attendees to undergo regular eye check-ups for maintaining good eye health.

The camp was attended by Dr Surjeet Guglani, optometrist, and PRO Sajal Garg, along with other members of the institute’s team.