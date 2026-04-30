Meaningful discussion held on use of Artificial Intelligence across various sectors

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun / Hyderabad 29 Apr: A significant discussion on the theme, “Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Various Sectors”, was organised today at the Telangana Lok Bhavan. The presence of Uttarakhand Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), added special importance to the event.

Experts from diverse fields including defence, counter-drone technology, aviation and amphibious aviation, healthcare, and the armed forces participated in the program. They shared insights on the applications, opportunities, and challenges of Artificial Intelligence in their respective domains.

In his address, the Governor stated that Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a technological concept but has emerged as a powerful force transforming governance, security, healthcare, and development. He emphasised that AI must be used with responsibility, transparency, and ethical values to ensure it benefits all sections of society.

During the discussion, experts highlighted that AI-based counter-drone systems in the defence sector are providing effective solutions to modern security challenges. Similarly, the use of AI in aviation and amphibious technologies is enabling faster and safer disaster response, particularly in mountainous and remote regions.

Speaking on the role of AI in healthcare, experts noted that the technology can significantly enhance access to medical services in remote areas, support early disease diagnosis, and strengthen telemedicine systems.

The Governor remarked that such discussions are highly relevant for Uttarakhand, considering its geographical sensitivity and natural challenges. He stated that AI-based solutions such as disaster prediction, environmental conservation, and smart tourism can play a vital role in the state’s sustainable development.

He added that, at the national level, Artificial Intelligence can serve as a key pillar in strengthening India’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). He emphasised the need for technological innovation, ethical leadership, and multi-sectoral collaboration to achieve this goal.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants collectively agreed that the future of Artificial Intelligence lies not only in technological advancement but also in its responsible and humane use.

On this occasion, participants including Kiran Raju, Dr Subba Rao, Gopi Reddy, Wing Commander Sai, and others were also present.