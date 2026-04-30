Rainfall predicted till 4 May in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has issued a detailed weather forecast for Uttarakhand up to 4 May, indicating a sustained spell of rainfall across the state which is expected to offer much-needed relief from the early onset of intense summer heat witnessed in April. After a spell of unusually high temperatures that had begun to feel oppressive well before the peak summer months, the forecast suggests that the prevailing conditions are likely to moderate over the coming days under the influence of active western disturbances affecting the Himalayan region.

According to the latest advisory of the IMD’s State Weather Centre, the month of April is expected to end with widespread rainfall activity across all districts of the state. As per the forecast, several places in the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, with cloud build-up expected to be significant in several regions. The department has also indicated the likelihood of snowfall in high-altitude areas of the hill districts at elevations of 4,000 metres and above, a phenomenon not uncommon during this transitional period but one that continues to influence local weather patterns and river flows.

The IMD forecast says that the beginning of May is also likely to remain wet, with rainfall activity continuing on 1 May across Uttarakhand. In the hill districts, a number of locations are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder, while areas situated at elevations of 4,400 metres and above may witness fresh spells of snowfall. In the plains, including districts such as Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, isolated places may receive very light to light rainfall, along with occasional thunder activity.

Rainfall is expected to persist on 2 May as well, with the entire state likely to experience wet conditions. The forecast suggests light to moderate rainfall at several places in the hill districts, once again accompanied by thunder and lightning, while high-altitude regions above 4,400 metres may continue to receive snowfall. The plains are expected to witness light rainfall at isolated locations, maintaining the cooling trend.

Not only this, the wet spell is likely to extend into Sunday, 3 May, with all the districts of Uttarakhand expected to receive rainfall. Districts such as Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh are likely to receive rainfall at many places, while other hill districts may experience precipitation at a few locations. The plains are also expected to receive light rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thundercloud activity. The rainfall is also likely to continue on 4 May across all the districts once again.

Several places in hill districts Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall, while remaining hill districts may see scattered showers. Snowfall is expected to continue in areas above 4,400 metres, while the plains will also remain under the influence of light rainfall.

Meteorologists have indicated that such prolonged spells of rainfall during this period are typically associated with western disturbances interacting with local weather systems, which lead to enhanced precipitation across the Himalayan belt. While the rainfall is expected to bring respite from heat and help maintain soil moisture levels, it may also lead to temporary disruptions in hill areas, including slippery roads and reduced visibility. Authorities have advised residents, pilgrims and tourists, especially those travelling as part of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, to remain cautious, follow official advisories and plan their journeys in accordance with weather updates.