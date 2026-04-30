DM Bansal cancels registration of 17 homestays in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: In a major enforcement drive aimed at strengthening law & order and ensuring public safety, the district administration under the direction of District Magistrate Savinn Bansal has launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegally or irregularly operated homestays across the district. Under this drive, registrations of 17 such establishments have been cancelled during the first phase of action. The administration has also begun the process of delisting these units from official tourism platforms. The district administration claims that the move is aimed at curbing misuse of the homestay scheme.

The action has been undertaken as part of an intensive drive titled ‘Operation Safai’, launched in response to growing concerns over rising incidents of public nuisance, substance abuse and reckless behaviour inside and around some homestays around the capital city. The officials have claimed that over the past few months, several cases of late-night disturbances, speeding and even firing incidents involving unruly elements have surfaced. The investigations also point towards certain homestays which are being misused as hubs for such activities. The administration has further asserted that many of these establishments were allegedly functioning as de facto hotels catering to affluent urban clientele. Reports of bars being operated in unauthorised manner, playing of loud music and late-night parties becoming increasingly common were being received according to the officials.

Acting on these inputs, on the direction issued by DM Savin Bansal, the district administration constituted five teams of magistrates, who conducted extensive inspections across key areas within a span of just seven days. The inquiry allegedly revealed widespread violations of the provisions laid down under the Uttarakhand Homestay Scheme. Several homestays were found operating in clear deviation from prescribed norms. Based on these findings, the administration moved swiftly to cancel registrations of 17 units, while indicating that further action remains underway and more establishments are likely to face similar action in the coming days.

The DM emphasised that the fundamental objective of the homestay scheme is to promote local culture, traditional cuisine and generate sustainable income for residents, but inspections revealed that many operators had deviated from these principles and were running commercial hospitality ventures in violation of rules. In several cases, homestays were found to be functioning without essential safety and regulatory clearances, including valid fire safety equipment and food licences, raising serious concerns about public safety.

He added that detailed inspections also uncovered that many units lacked basic kitchen facilities, while in several instances the owners were not residing on the premises, contrary to mandatory requirements. A number of homestays were being operated on lease or rent by third parties, effectively converting them into commercial establishments. There were also instances where the number of rooms exceeded the permissible limit, and in certain cases, records pertaining to foreign guests, including mandatory C-forms, were not maintained. Some registered units were found to be non-operational, while others had undergone ownership changes without due authorisation or had failed to renew their registrations.

The officials added that specific irregularities were also identified in areas such as Niranjanpur, where information regarding foreign guests was not furnished in accordance with norms and fire safety equipment had also lapsed in validity. In Ballupur, some units were found operating beyond approved capacity. In parts of Mussoorie, cases of ownership transfer without approval and non-renewal of licences were also reported. The administration noted that such violations not only undermine regulatory frameworks but also pose a direct threat to law and order, particularly when individuals with disruptive tendencies are accommodated without due verification.

The DM has made it clear that the administration would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity endangering public safety, stating that no individual or establishment is above the law. Authorities have directed all homestay operators across the district to strictly adhere to prescribed norms and ensure full compliance with regulations. The ongoing campaign is expected to continue in a phased manner, with further inspections and more action likely in the coming weeks.