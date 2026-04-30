Char Dham Yatra pilgrim footfall crosses 4 lakhs within first 10 days

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The Uttarakhand Government has asserted that the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing in a smooth and orderly manner and that the government is putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety, comfort and convenience of pilgrims. With a steady rise in footfall during the early phase of the Yatra season, the administration claims to have intensified efforts to provide a seamless pilgrimage experience across all four shrines.

The officials have asserted that elaborate arrangements have been made along the yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to prevent any inconvenience to the pilgrims, the visitors as well as the local residents. The administration reminds that facilities such as potable drinking water, sanitation infrastructure, healthcare services, cleanliness measures, organised parking and regulated traffic management systems have been strengthened and streamlined. Special emphasis has also been laid on crowd management, emergency response readiness and real-time monitoring through control rooms to address any contingencies promptly, particularly in view of the challenging Himalayan terrain and fluctuating weather conditions.

The State Government has also taken a firm stand against the spread of misleading information related to the yatra and has directed strict action against people or organisations found circulating rumours on social media or other platforms, though several people have described this decision as controversial. At the same time, enforcement measures have been stepped up against those indulging in littering or activities that could undermine the sanctity and environmental balance of the pilgrimage routes, with authorities appealing to devotees to maintain cleanliness and adhere to guidelines promoting a green and sustainable yatra.

According to data received from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dehradun, more than 4.08 lakh pilgrims have already undertaken darshan at the Char Dham shrines within just ten days of the opening of temple portals, from the beginning of the Yatra on 19 April up to 7 p.m. on 28 April 2026. The government has claimed that this significant figure reflects both improved accessibility and growing devotional turnout, aided by better road connectivity, digital registration systems and coordinated administrative efforts.

Among the four shrines, Badrinath Temple recorded 84,942 pilgrims within six days of the opening of its portals, while Kedarnath Temple witnessed the highest influx with 2,07,452 devotees offering prayers over a period of seven days, reaffirming its status as one of the most visited high-altitude pilgrimage sites in the country. Meanwhile, Yamunotri Temple registered 57,794 visitors in ten days, and Gangotri Temple saw 57,863 pilgrims during the same period.

In addition to the four shrines, the revered glacier site of Gaumukh has so far received 440 trekkers and pilgrims, indicating a gradual increase in interest among visitors seeking spiritually and ecologically significant destinations beyond the main temples.

Transport data further indicates that a total of 64,115 vehicles have ferried the pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines during the current yatra season so far, which has been described as reflecting of robust movement and improved vehicular management systems along the routes. The authorities have deployed additional personnel and leveraged digital tools for traffic regulation, route advisories and weather updates to minimise congestion and enhance commuter safety.

The State Government, in close coordination with all departments concerned including the police, health, transport and disaster management authorities, continues to monitor the situation closely and is making sustained efforts to ensure that the Char Dham Yatra remains safe, well-organised and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. With the peak season yet to arrive, officials claim that they are focused on further strengthening infrastructure and response mechanisms to handle the anticipated surge in pilgrim numbers in the coming weeks.