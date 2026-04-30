Dhami approves relief, development projects worth Rs 16 crores

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 61.09 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for 19 affected persons whose hotels and buildings were submerged in the lake formed at Kunshala near Syana Chatti on 5 August earlier this month due to partial obstruction in the flow of the Yamuna River.

The CM also approved an amount of Rs 19.28 lakhs from the Relief Fund to support families in Tehri Garhwal district’s tehsils of Dhanolti, Tehri, Pratapnagar, Jakhnidhar and Madannegi, which were displaced by heavy rainfall and landslides during the financial year 2025–26 and are residing in rented houses. Each family will receive Rs 4,000 per month for six months towards rent.

In addition, Dhami further approved the release of Rs 13 crores under the untied fund provision from the budget of financial year 2026–27 to be allocated across all the districts. He also sanctioned an amount of Rs 2.43 crores for replacing the sewer line at Shraddha Enclave under Pitthuwala branch in Dehradun and for constructing SPS facilities at Sandhu Enclave and Priyadarshini Enclave.

In addition, Dhami approved a proposal to rename the Government Industrial Training Institute at Khetikhan after martyr Lance Naik Revadhar. The institution will henceforth be known as Shaheed Revadhar Government Industrial Training Institute Khetikhan.