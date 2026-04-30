Nagar Nigam raises honorarium for sanitation workers; stormy board meeting held

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: In a significant decision with direct implications for civic workforce welfare, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (Doon Nagar Nigam) Board today approved an increase in the daily honorarium of sanitation workers from Rs 500 to Rs 800, a move that has been widely welcomed by employees of the Nagar Nigam. The decision was taken during the fourth board meeting of the Corporation, chaired here today by Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal.

During the board meeting, as many as 65 proposals were listed for discussion, though proceedings were marked by repeated disruptions and political confrontation by the Opposition corporators though some BJP corporators were also seen raising certain concerns during the disruption.

However, the hike in the wages of sanitation workers is being seen as a landmark step towards recognising the contribution of sanitation workers, who form the backbone of the city’s cleanliness and public health systems. Commenting on the decision, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal claimed that ensuring the welfare of sanitation staff remains a top priority for the municipal corporation. He added that such measures are essential for maintaining morale and improving service delivery standards in a rapidly expanding urban centre like Dehradun. He further claimed that similar pro-employee decisions would continue to be considered in the future in line with administrative feasibility and financial capacity.

The proposal to hike the honorarium for the sanitation workers received unanimous support from councillors cutting across party lines and the meeting briefly witnessed a charged atmosphere of approval, with slogans raised in support of the Mayor. However, the proceedings soon turned contentious as councillors from the Congress party and those from the BJP engaged in heated exchanges over a range of issues, resulting in considerable disruption and limiting substantive discussion on several agenda items.

The Congress councillors initiated protests soon after the meeting had begun. They alleged that posters and banners put up for their party rally had been removed by municipal staff. The issue led to prolonged uproar within the House, reflecting the prevailing friction between elected representatives and the municipal administration.

The situation was further compounded by earlier allegations levelled by Congress councillors against Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal regarding alleged inappropriate conduct. Some BJP councillors also expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that they were not being adequately informed about ongoing development works. These underlying tensions dominated the proceedings for a considerable period of time at the meeting and the atmosphere remained strained.

In addition, concerns were also raised regarding the uneven distribution of sanitation workers across different wards. Many corporators claimed that some wards have an excess of staff while others face shortages, leading to operational difficulties and public complaints. Responding to the issue, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner assured that corrective measures would be undertaken within a month. They also promised to ensure a more equitable deployment of sanitation personnel across all 100 wards under the Nigam’s jurisdiction. The demand for an increase in sanitation workers’ honorarium was notably raised by senior municipal councillor Amita Singh, which eventually culminated in the approval of the revised wage structure.

The meeting also witnessed deliberations on the growing number of bars and hookah establishments in the city. Some members expressed serious concern over alleged public nuisance and disorder linked to such venues, particularly involving youth from outside the state who come to Dehradun for educational purposes. The issue has gained prominence in recent months amid calls for stricter regulation and enforcement.

Several corporators also voiced dissatisfaction over the pace of development works and they reminded that the board meeting had been convened after a gap of nearly a year, during which they had to directly face public grievances in their respective wards. They emphasised the need for regular meetings, improved coordination and faster execution of civic projects to address mounting public expectations.

In another notable decision, the Municipal Corporation fixed an upper limit for ceremonial payments made to members of the transgender community during social occasions within its jurisdiction. The maximum amount for such customary offerings has been capped at Rs 5,100, a move aimed at standardising practices and addressing complaints related to excessive demands.