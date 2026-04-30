Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah chairs DISHA Committee meet to review development

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at the Manthan Sabhagar of the Forest Headquarters here today. During the meeting, she reviewed the progress of various centrally sponsored projects schemes. The meeting covered the implementation status of projects across sectors including health, education, drinking water, irrigation, panchayati raj, women and child development, animal husbandry, dairy, food, UREDA, municipal corporation, and telecommunications.

While expressing satisfaction with the overall pace of development, the Shah directed officials to ensure that both central and state-funded schemes are completed in a time-bound manner with uncompromising quality by fostering better coordination with local elected representatives. She further emphasised on the importance of converging different schemes to prioritise public interest works wherever necessary. During the review of the women and child development department, she mandated regular inspections and strict quality control of the supplementary nutrition provided to children and pregnant women at Anganwadi centres. She also stressed the need to identify malnourished children for the timely distribution of nutrition kits and encouraged the construction of Anganwadi buildings on available school land. To strengthen health services in remote areas, she instructed that continuous monitoring of pregnant women be ensured through the combined efforts of ASHA workers, ANMs, and anganwadi workers, while also highlighting the requirement to train women skilled in traditional midwifery to safeguard maternal and infant health during emergencies. Addressing the Jal Jeevan Mission projects, she termed the Mission to be a flagship scheme of the central government and directed officials to expedite the completion of pending works while ensuring that all public grievances are resolved promptly, noting that the deadline for this mission has been extended until December 2028. Additionally, she also directed the officials to facilitate the provision of loans on simple terms to eligible beneficiaries under self-employment schemes, establish Common Service Centres in every gram panchayat, and strengthen the network infrastructure, while also ensuring the regular supply of food grains and cooking gas. Addressing persistent urban challenges, she ordered strict action against vehicles parked illegally on roads and bridges to alleviate traffic congestion and mitigate pollution. The meeting included detailed reviews of progress under several other key schemes such as the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, PM Poshan, National Health Mission, Smart City project, social assistance, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Mission, during which public representatives and committee members raised various development-related concerns.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah provided an update on the progress, stating that the Gram Panchayat Development Plan has been prepared for 401 out of 409 gram panchayats, with work underway in eight new gram panchayats following delimitation. He reported that 724 out of 780 projects under the PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana are complete, with 52 currently in progress, and that new sewage treatment plants have been established at Sapera Basti and Lakkadghat in Rishikesh under the Namami Gange project. Furthermore, he noted that 374 children have been provided protection under child welfare schemes, while 87,323 beneficiaries are receiving support through take-home rations and cooked meals, and 150 Anganwadi buildings have been modernised. Regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, it was reported that tap connections have been provided to 1,29,449 households out of a target of 1,29,450.

Among those present at the meeting were Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Cantt MLA Sarita Kapoor, Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan, Municipal Council President Neeru Devi, Doiwala Block Pramukh Gaurav Singh, District Panchayat member Veer Singh Chauhan, DISHA committee member Ravindra Singh Kataria, Project Director Vikram Singh, SDM Kumkum Joshi, Municipal Commissioner Gopal Ram Binwal, and other district-level officials.