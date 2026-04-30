Role of local communities is crucial in conserving biodiversity: Speaker Om Birla

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 29 Apr: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for the joint and active participation of all stakeholders – government institutions, Panchayati Raj institutions, municipal bodies, forest panchayats and citizens – to ensure sustainable development and ecological balance in Nainital. He said that empowering local communities and respecting traditional knowledge systems are essential for long-term environmental sustainability and national progress.

Addressing forest panchayat representatives and elected members of the three-tier panchayat and local urban bodies at the Dr Raghunandan Singh Tolia Administrative Academy in Nainital, Birla said that the forest panchayats of Uttarakhand have emerged as a successful model of community-based forest management, contributing not only to forest conservation and development, but also to employment generation and the goal of a self-reliant India. During this, he interacted directly with the representatives and listened to their experiences, challenges and suggestions.

Describing the Van Panchayats as “the most powerful link in India’s democratic system”, Birla said that these grassroots institutions play a vital role in conservation and good governance. Interacting with the Van Panchayats is like meeting the most powerful link in democracy. He said that the experience of the Panchayats here is no less than that of the Panchayats in Delhi.

Underscoring the interconnectedness of water, forests, and land, he said these natural resources are the foundation of ecological balance and human life. Their conservation is not just an environmental necessity but a collective responsibility, requiring active participation at the grassroots level.

Praising Uttarakhand’s rich cultural and environmental heritage, Birla said the state is a living example of the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature. He underscored the invaluable contributions of local communities, noting that traditions like reverence for water and trees continue to guide sustainable lifestyles.

Referring to the state’s historical perspective, he noted that local communities effectively resisted the exploitation of forest resources during the colonial period. Since the 1930s, sustained legal and policy efforts have been made to protect, conserve, and secure forest rights. He emphasised that remaining challenges to the effective implementation of these policies should be addressed on a priority basis.

Emphasising the role of local communities, he said that forest and wildlife conservation is possible only with the active participation of the people involved. He called upon Panchayati Raj institutions, urban bodies, and forest panchayats to promote public participation, develop environmentally friendly livelihood opportunities, and ensure balanced and sustainable development.

Referring to the growing global acceptance of Yoga and Ayurveda, Birla said that Uttarakhand is a major centre of these traditional knowledge systems. He emphasised the need to develop a comprehensive action plan for medicinal plants in collaboration with forest panchayats, their value addition, research, and integration with modern health systems. He said that while extensive research has been done in allopathy, medicinal plants and traditional knowledge need greater attention.

He also stated that local communities possess a wealth of practical and experiential knowledge, and their role is crucial, especially in addressing challenges like forest fires. This is the true power of democracy, where even the voice of the last person reaches the government and is valued.

Referring to the global challenge of climate change, he said that public participation is essential to address it. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of an environmentally friendly lifestyle, he said that Uttarakhand’s Van Panchayat model can serve as an example for the world. He commended the active participation of women in the state, saying that their role in forest conservation has been crucial.

During the dialogue, forest panchayat representatives shared their views on issues related to forest fire prevention, institutional strengthening, financial assistance, and technical cooperation. Birla assured them that his suggestions and concerns would be taken up at the national level.

On this occasion, MP Ajay Bhatt also expressed his views.